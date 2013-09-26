Three new international character posters have been released for Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World.” The first poster features the Asian market version of Chris Hemsworth as the mighty title character. The next two Latin American posters showcase Christopher Eccleston as the villain Malekith the Accursed leading his army of Dark Elves, while Idris Elba stands tall as the formidable Rainbow Bridge guardian Heimdall. Check out these amazing one-sheets!
THOR: THE DARK WORLD – November 8th, 2013
Visit: http://marvel.com/thor
Like: https://www.facebook.com/Thor
Follow: https://twitter.com/ThorMovies
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cltIcTPrHQk (Preview)
Tweet:#ThorDarkWorld
Additional Assets: http://www.wdsmediafile.com/marvel-studios/thor2
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano, and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” is directed by Alan Taylor, produced by Kevin Feige, from a story by Don Payne (credit not final) and screenplay by Christopher Yost and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely (credit not final) and is based on Marvel’s classic Super Hero Thor, who first appeared in the comic book “Journey into Mystery “ #83 in August, 1962.
Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” continues the big-screen adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself.