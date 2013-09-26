According to Ain’t It Cool, people at IMAX say that J.J. Abrams will be shooting some of the film using IMAX cameras. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond, told Ain’t It Cool that IMAX is “Talking to J.J. Abrams’ team now about the next Star Wars being used with partly IMAX cameras.”

Just to be clear, “talking to Abrams’ team,” does not mean that he will actually decide to use the cameras for the film but J.J. Abrams is not a stranger to these IMAX cameras. He recently used the cameras for some scenes of Star Trek Into Darkness.

IMAX is really pushing Abrams to use their cameras because for one, they believe that it will get more people into the theaters & two, they want to be a part of this huge upcoming film. It’s a very smart move from the people at IMAX to try to get into the Star Wars mix.

Source: Cinema Blend