First Images of DinoBots from TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

The website Seibertron has posted images of Dinobots from the set of the Transformers 4. Apparently the picture was taken from over Michael Bay’s shoulder as he looked over a scene from the movie on a computer.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27, 2014. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Titus Welliver, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Geng Han and Teresa Daley. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

