Adapted from author Orson Scott Card’s world best-selling novel, the film version of “Ender’s Game” is kicking its promotional campaign into high gear. The first of many commercials will be hitting the airwaves to advertise the film’s opening on November 1st. Check out the video which features Harrision Ford, Ben Kingsley and Asa Butterfield.

Here is the storyline for the film.

In the near future, a hostile alien race (called the Formics) have attacked Earth. If not for the legendary heroics of International Fleet Commander, Mazer Rackham (Ben Kingsley), all would have been lost. In preparation for the next attack, the highly esteemed Colonel Graff (Harrison Ford) and the International Military are training only the best young children to find the future Mazer. Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield,) a shy, but strategically brilliant boy is pulled out of his school to join the elite. Arriving at Battle School, Ender quickly and easily masters increasingly difficult war games, distinguishing himself and winning respect amongst his peers. Ender is soon ordained by Graff as the military’s next great hope, resulting in his promotion to Command School. Once there, he’s trained by Mazer Rackham, himself, to lead his fellow soldiers into an epic battle that will determine the future of Earth and save the human race.

“Ender’s Game” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1st. The film stars Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis, Abigail Breslin and Harrison Ford. Gavin Hood wrote the screenplay based on the best-selling, award-winning novel Ender’s Game by visionary author Orson Scott Card. Gavin Hood (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) directs.

Source: Machinima