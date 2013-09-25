Directors Bryan Singer and Michael Bay know how to hook their fans by teasing images from the sets of their films via Twitter. Bay is seen in the image below sitting on a dolly behind the camera, while a crewmember sprays debris from a hose. As in most Michael Bay films, there will be no shortage of explosions. Check it out!

Michael Bay Dot ComVerified account‏@S4TE 3h

#michaelbay on the set of #transformers4 [Photo] http://bayhem.com/1fF4xj5 | Hi-res: http://bayhem.com/183KxTi pic.twitter.com/0uBL71bjgt

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27, 2014. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Titus Welliver, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Geng Han and Teresa Daley. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Sources: Michael Bay via Twitter, IMDb