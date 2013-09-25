350 SHARES Share Tweet

Yesterday, Nuke The Fridge reported that there were rumors circulating that Gotham Central was being talked about as a possible television series. Later in that day, it was announced by the FOX Network that it has picked up the rights to Gotham.

Gotham will tell the origin stories of James Gordon as well as some of Gotham’s villains. It’s said that Gordon will be a detective (obviously) and the series will focus on the period of time before he meets Batman. It’s also noted that Batman will not be a part of the show at all. There’s still no word yet on who will play Gordon or when the show will premiere.

So is this DC’s answer to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

