Los Angeles, California – September 24, 2013 – The perfect gift for families, kids and fans of TRANSFORMERS PRIME arrives in stores everywhere just in time for this holiday season! On December 3, 2013, the highly anticipated TRANSFORMERS PRIME: SEASON THREE – BEAST HUNTERS, the complete third and final season of Hasbro Studios’ Emmy® Award-winning series, debuts on a special 2-Disc Blu-ray™ collection and a collectible 2-DVD set from Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Hasbro Studios.

Blu-ray http://www.amazon.com/Transformers-Prime-Season-Three-Blu-ray/dp/B00ESZZOH2/ref=sr_1_1?s=movies-tv&ie=UTF8&qid=1379704871&sr=1-1&keywords=transformers+prime+season+3

DVD http://www.amazon.com/Transformers-Prime-Season-Peter-Cullen/dp/B00ESZZOEA/ref=sr_1_1?s=movies-tv&ie=UTF8&qid=1379704914&sr=1-1&keywords=transformers+prime+season+3

TRANSFORMERS PRIME: SEASON THREE – BEAST HUNTERS contains all 13 exciting episodes in perfect high-definition picture and purest digital sound available. Special bonus content highlights include TRANSFORMERS PRIME panel from San Diego Comic-Con 2013 and more! Brimming with captivating storyline packed with unforgettable characters and visually stunning CG animation, Season Three delivers entertaining adventures that the whole family will enjoy!

Viewers will see OPTIMUS PRIME and his team face their greatest challenge yet in a new foe dedicated to the destruction of the AUTOBOTS — and potentially, planet Earth. This is an essential collection for every fan, collectors and entire family to complete their TRANSFORMERS PRIME home entertainment library. The 2-Disc Blu-ray collection is priced to own at $24.97. The deluxe 2-DVD set is sold separately and has a suggested retail price of $19.93.

Synopsis

The epic battle with DECEPTICONS rages on as OPTIMUS PRIME leads his team of AUTOBOTS and three teenagers – Miko, Jack and Raf in a mission to defend earth and one day restore his home planet of CYBERTRON. But DECEPTICONS’ power to reign over earth has never been greater. MEGATRON and his DECEPTICONS have destroyed AUTOBOTS’ base, scattering OPTIMUS PRIME and his heroic team to the wind and leaving them out of communication with one another.

Meanwhile, SHOCKWAVE has come to the side of his commander, bringing with him the newest DECEPTICON weapon, a brand new faction that could turn the tide of the war in MEGATRON’s favor. Can the AUTOBOTS reunite in time to defeat MEGATRON and the DECEPTICONS once and for all? Or does this new weapon mean the end for the AUTOBOTS…and Earth? Find out in the final exciting season of the Emmy® Award-winning series TRANSFORMERS PRIME – BEAST HUNTERS!

Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Josh Keaton, Jeffrey Combs, Kevin Michael Richardson, Will Friedle Sumalee Montano, Ernie Hudson, Gina Torres, John Noble, George Takei, Markie Post, and Steve Blum lend their voices to this hit series produced by Hasbro Studios. TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS is executive produced by Duane Capizzi, Jeff Kline, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci.

TRANSFORMERS PRIME: SEASON THREE – BEAST HUNTERS

Special Bonus Content:

TRANSFORMERS PRIME Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2013

Audio Commentary

TRANSFORMERS PRIME: SEASON THREE – BEAST HUNTERS

2-Disc Blu-ray™ collection and 2-DVD set

Street Date: December 3, 2013

Rating: TV-Y7-FV

Also available to own on Blu-ray and DVD:

TRANSFORMERS PRIME: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON

TRANSFORMERS PRIME: SEASON TWO

TRANSFORMERS PRIME: BEAST HUNTERS – PREDACONS RISING (available on October 8, 2013)

# # #

About Hasbro Studios

Hasbro Studios is the Los Angeles-based entertainment division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS). The studio is responsible for entertainment brand-driven storytelling for the company across television, film, commercial productions and short-form. It develops, produces and distributes TV shows based on Hasbro’s world class brands, including TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and FAMILY GAME NIGHT. Many of these shows air on Hub Network, a U.S. television network for kids and their families, that is a joint venture between Hasbro and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK). Hasbro Studios shows can also be seen on networks in more than 170 countries globally. Since its formation in 2009, the studio has received seven Daytime Emmy wins and 16 nominations. On the film side, the studio is developing and producing a number of features based on Hasbro’s brands, including TRANSFORMERS 4 (Paramount), STRETCH ARMSTRONG (Relativity Media) and CANDY LAND (Sony). The studio team also oversees the production of commercials that feature Hasbro’s brands as well production of short-form content that can be seen on all of the major digital and social media platforms globally.

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform entertainment company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory’s DVD and Blu-Ray™ offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials in lavish packages crammed with extras. Shout’s audio division boasts GRAMMY®-nominated box sets, new releases from storied artists, lovingly assembled album reissues and indispensable “best of” compilations. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast digital distribution network which delivers video and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America. Shout! Factory also owns and operates Timeless Media Group, Biograph Records, Majordomo Records, HighTone Records and Video Time Machine. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Santa Monica, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com