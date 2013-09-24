450 SHARES Share Tweet

While promoting his new show Brooklyn Nine Nine & the upcoming Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, Terry Crews was asked by Blackfilm, the same question he often gets asked, ‘what’s his interest in playing Marvel character Luke Cage.’

Here’s what he had to say: “I’m trying to take myself outta that running. Because everybody’s like, ‘I want to play this superhero character, that superhero character’. I’d rather make up my own. Make a brand new one, you know. I think everybody is forcing this ‘Power Man,’ Luke Cage thing. Man, it’s obvious, Marvel, for some reason, is not getting down with it. He’s being ignored.”

Marvel ignoring the character Luke Cage, seems to be true. Honestly I don’t see why Marvel hasn’t mentioned him to be apart of their cinematic universe. I can picture him possibly making a cameo in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (which premieres tonight on ABC). While I got the chance to preview the pilot episode for S.H.I.E.L.D. the main character of the episode did resemble Luke Cage & even had the same abilities. At one point I actually thought it was Cage.

Do you guys think Luke Cage should be introduced into the Marvel cinematic universe eventually? What are your thoughts?