Although Star Wars: Episode VII has a supposed release date for the summer of 2015 very little is known about the film. The scarcity of news has lead to many rumors and speculations about the movies. Today, according to MovieWeb, the production has set out a casting call for a 7 foot male. Being that the original Chewbacca ( Peter Mayhew ) was 7.3 feet tall many are thinking that the movie is looking to cast Chewie. Then again it could just be a casting call for Wookies.

Read the casting call and tell us what you think.