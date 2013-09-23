Shooting has started on the drama/horror/thriller “Maggie.” Star Arnold Schwarzenegger has tweeted out the first image from the set. In the photo are director Henry Hobson, Abigail Breslin and “The Terminator” himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Check out the pic!

ArnoldVerified account‏@Schwarzenegger 12h

Really excited to start shooting Maggie today with our director @henryhobson and my fantastic co-star, @yoabbaabba. pic.twitter.com/QVItNfGxRf

Here is the storyline for the film.

A Midwest teenage girl (Abigail Breslin) becomes infected by a zombie virus on her family’s farm. In turn, her family must cope while watching their loved one transform into one of the living dead.

No date has been set for the release of “Maggie.” The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Abigail Breslin, Amy Brassette, Aiden Flowers and Rachel Whitman Groves. John Scott 3 wrote the screenplay, while Henry Hobson directs.

Source: Arnold Schwarzenegger via Twitter