Before Christian Bale was officially hired to play Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins several actors auditioned for the part. Now thanks to the The Dark Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition that hits store shelves tomorrow some auditions have been include inside the set.

Yesterday we post a video of Christian Bale Audition for BATMAN BEGINS in Val Kilmer’s Batsuit with Amy Adam today we have images of Cillian Murphy in the Batsuit hoping to be cast as Batman.

Enjoy!

