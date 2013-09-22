400 SHARES Share Tweet

Vin Diesel is treating fans to images from the “Fast & Furious 7” set. One image features Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. This film is currently shooting on location in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the images.

Here is the storyline for the action/crime/thriller.

After Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew helped take down Owen Shaw, his brother Ian Shaw now wants revenge.

“Fast & Furious 7” will open in theaters on July 11, 2014. The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Paul Walker, Kurt Russell, Djimon Hounsou, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Deepika Padukone and Tony Jaa. Neal H. Moritz and Vin Diesel will produce, while Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan (“Insidious: Chapter 2”) directs.

Source: Vin Diesel