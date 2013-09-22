300 SHARES Share Tweet

The thing we want most for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is for it to be good or at least decent. & to make it good, we need to see known Marvel characters. Well we may get our first taste of an actual character from the comics.

According to the synopsis for the third episode “The Asset,” will feature the first alter ego of an established character & hints at a transformation into his super villainous self. That character is scientist Dr Franklin Hall. Better known in the comic world as Graviton. The role is said to be played by Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter)

Here’s the actual synopsis:

“The Asset” – When the brilliant scientist, Dr. Franklin Hall, is kidnapped, Agent Coulson and his S.H.I.E.L.D. agents must race against the clock to locate him. Skye is their only way in–pushing the team to their limits when the entire plan turns upside-down.”

For those of you who don’t have any idea of who Graviton is, here’s a brief background: He first appeared in Avengers #158 (1977) Franklin Hall is a physicist involved in an experiment in a private research facility in the Canadian Rockies. A mistake in Hall’s calculations causes graviton particles to merge with his own molecules, and Hall later discovers that he can mentally control gravity. Hall at first tries to hide his newfound ability, but becomes tempted by the potential power.

So this is a good start to the show as they can start out with somewhat of a minor character & go from there. Since Graviton is for the most part, not anybodies favorite character, it doesn’t look like Marvel can do much wrong or harm when it comes to his actual character. They won’t hear too many “fan boys” argue about Marvel not doing justice to the character. Hopefully as the show goes on, we can see better known characters from the Marvel universe but as for now, I’m not complaining since it looks like they plan on incorporating established characters.

source: Comics Alliance