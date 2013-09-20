450 SHARES Share Tweet

With a terrific background score by Henry Jackman, Marvel Studios and Disney have quietly launched the official website showcasing “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which arrives in theaters next April. The site covers the story, a gallery of images and downloads. The action/adventure trailer for the film is expected to be released when Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” hits theaters on November 8th.

Check out the website!

http://marvel.com/captainamerica#

Here is the storyline for the film.

As Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world and teams up with Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. the Black Widow, to battle a powerful yet shadowy enemy in present-day Washington, D.C.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will open in theaters on April 4, 2014. The film stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Stan, Stan Lee, Frank Grillo, Toby Jones, Garry Shandling, Georges St-Pierre, Chin Han, Callan Mulvey, Maximiliano Hernández, Bernard White, Demetrice Jackson and Travis Allen Bush. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from the concept and story by Ed Brubaker. Captain America was created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct.

