With all the talk around Marvel & Disney these days about having a led female character as the star of her own movie or show, Captain America’s own Peggy Carter may be one of them.

Deadline reports a rumor that a TV series based on the World War II secret agent, is in the early stages of development. Peggy Carter was played by Hayley Atwell in Captain America: The First Avenger & also got her own short film as an extra on the Iron Man 3 DVD/Blu ray.

The short could possibly serve as a proof-of-concept for an Agent Carter TV Series. Deadline notes that Marvel Studios did something similar with its Item 47 short on the Avengers DVD, which serves as a taster for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series that launches on ABC next week.

If this is the case, it is very smart on Marvel’s part to test it out as a short that they don’t necessarily have to conclude on if the fans don’t take to it very well. It’s also a lot more money safe obviously.

Whether Atwell would be interested in a full-time TV job is just one of the questions hanging over a potential series. She’s done plenty of TV work in the UK, but British TV doesn’t require the same level of commitment as an American show, & leaves more room to build a parallel movie career.

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. coming out next week, this could be more of a test to see how much Marvel can expand the Marvel universe . If fans help make the show a success, will let Marvel know that they have a fan base on the TV side & that they could potentially do more TV series with some of their other characters.

It’s highly noted that it’s been said that Marvel Studios has been really keen on the idea of a female led. In an interview with SciFi Now, Natalie Portman, who appears in the Thor movies, said that she’s heard that a property with a “central female character” is coming. Whoever it is, has not yet been confirmed but this can involve anyone from Agent Carter to Captain Marvel or maybe even Black Widow. There’s no word yet if it will be a TV series or a film either. But let’s hope that we will see a female take the center stage soon.

source: Deadline, Comics Alliance, SciFi Now