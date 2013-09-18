The all-star action team just added another star. Kelsey Grammer is the latest actor to be cast in The Expendables 3.

According to Deadline, Grammer is said to play the role of Bonaparte, an ex-mercenary who helps the Expendables in their mission. This was a role that was rumored to be played by Nicolas Cage. Grammer is already cemented for the sequel of Transformers, Transformers: Age of Extinction which comes out 2014.

Expendables 3 will have an all-star line up that will include…Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Victor Ortiz, & Harrison Ford who earlier this year, replaced Bruce Willis. The film is being directed by Patrick Hughes (Red Hill) & the film is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2014

Source: Deadline, Superhero Hype