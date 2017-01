LIONSGATE AND LAKESHORE’S I, FRANKENSTEIN

RAGES INTO IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS THE U.S.

STARTING JANUARY 24, 2014

LOS ANGELES – September 17, 2013 – IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX; TSX:IMX) and Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) announced today that I, Frankenstein, starring Aaron Eckhart, will be digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX® format and released into IMAX® theatres across the U.S. beginning January 24, 2014 as well as a number of international territories.

“I, Frankenstein is the kind of action thriller IMAX fans seek out,” said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. “The producers certainly have a strong track record – with the Underworld franchise having grossed more than $460 million at the global box office – and we’re excited to team up with them once again as they launch this all new cinematic world.”

“We’re very pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with IMAX around the world, and we’re thrilled to bring audiences an immersive experience in IMAX that will give resonance to I, Frankenstein‘s visual scope and effects,” said Lionsgate President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Richard Fay.

The IMAX release of I, Frankenstein will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

200 years after his shocking creation, Dr. Frankenstein’s creature, Adam (Eckhart), still walks the earth. But when he finds himself in the middle of a war over the fate of humanity, Adam discovers he holds the key that could destroy humankind. The action thriller I, Frankenstein is written for the screen and directed by Stuart Beattie from a screen story by Grevioux and Beattie. The film is brought to life by a cast that includes Eckhart, Bill Nighy, Yvonne Strahovski, Miranda Otto, Socratis Otto, Jai Courtney, Kevin Grevioux, Mahesh Jadu, Caitlin Stasey and Aden Young as Victor Frankenstein. Lionsgate / Lakeshore Entertainment / Sidney Kimmel Entertainment present a Hopscotch Features / Lakeshore Entertainment / Lionsgate / Sidney Kimmel Entertainment production.

I, Frankenstein, please visit Lionsgate's official website at http://www.lionsgate.com/movies/ifrankenstein/

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate is a leading global entertainment company with a strong and diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. Lionsgate currently has 30 television shows on 20 different networks spanning its primetime production, distribution and syndication businesses, including such critically-acclaimed hits as the multiple Emmy Award-winning Mad Men and Nurse Jackie, the comedy Anger Management, the network series Nashville, the syndication success The Wendy Williams Show and the critically-acclaimed new series Orange Is The New Black.

Its feature film business has been fueled by such recent successes as the blockbuster first installment of The Hunger Games franchise, The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Now You See Me, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, Warm Bodies, Snitch, Texas Chainsaw 3D, The Expendables 2, The Possession, Sinister, Arbitrage and Pantelion Films’ breakout hit Instructions Not Included, one of the highest-grossing Spanish-language films ever in the U.S.

Lionsgate’s home entertainment business is an industry leader in box office-to-DVD and box office-to-VOD revenue conversion rate. Lionsgate handles a prestigious and prolific library of approximately 15,000 motion picture and television titles that is an important source of recurring revenue and serves as the foundation for the growth of the Company’s core businesses. The Lionsgate and Summit brands remain synonymous with original, daring, quality entertainment in markets around the world.

About Lakeshore Entertainment

Lakeshore Entertainment is one of the leading independent production, finance and international sales and distribution companies. Founded in 1994 by Chairman and CEO Tom Rosenberg, Lakeshore has produced more than 60 films including the Academy Award® winning MILLION DOLLAR BABY as well as RUNAWAY BRIDE, THE MOTHMAN PROPHECIES, the UNDERWORLD franchise, EXORCISM OF EMILY ROSE, CRANK, THE GIFT, AUTUMN IN NEW YORK and ARLINGTON ROAD. Lakeshore’s recent films include CRANK: HIGH VOLTAGE, starring Jason Statham; THE UGLY TRUTH, starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler; THE LINCOLN LAWYER, starring Matthew McConaughey; and UNDERWORLD AWAKENING staring Kate Beckinsale. Lakeshore’s STAND UP GUYS, starring Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin, was released earlier this year. Lakeshore is currently in post-production on the comedy WALK OF SHAME, starring Elizabeth Banks and James Marsden.Lakeshore’s international division distributes Lakeshore’s feature films as well as a television library of over 500 titles including the Hearst Entertainment library. Lakeshore’s cult classics include the HELLRAISER franchise, CHILDREN OF THE CORN, and HEATHERS.

About Sidney Kimmel Entertainment

Veteran producer Sidney Kimmel heads Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based, wholly independent finance and production company focused on bringing high profile, quality entertainment projects to contemporary audiences in association with studio distribution partners. SKE has financed and produced, both independently and with studio partners, 30 features since the company was founded in 2004. Jim Tauber serves as President of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

The Company’s 2013 releases have included “Stand-Up Guys,” produced in association with Lakeshore Entertainment; the Taylor Hackford directed ‘Parker,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Jason Statham, in association with Sierra/Affinity and Incentive Filmed Entertainment; and “The Place Beyond the Pines,” directed by Derek Cianfrance starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes.

About Hopscotch

Hopscotch is now in its ninth year of operation and during that time has firmly established itself as one of Australia’s most prolific distributors, with a strong reputation for acquiring films that challenge, entertain and inspire audiences. Hopscotch’s very first release Bowling for Columbine became the highest grossing documentary in Australian history and was followed by major box office hits including Fahrenheit 9/11, Somersault, Touching the Void, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Pan’s Labyrinth, Bra Boys, The Lives of Others, The Wrestler, Bright Star, Mao’s Last Dancer, The Kids are Alright, Source Code and Incendies.

In addition, Hopscotch Entertainment, Hopscotch’s DVD home entertainment division, opened its doors in February 2004, complementing their critically acclaimed theatrical DVD releases with classic films from acclaimed directors Ingmar Bergman, Pedro Almodovar, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Mira Nair, Patrice Leconte and Wong Kar Wai, cutting edge features and documentaries and cult TV from the BBC, Channel 4 and Australia’s finest local production houses.

In 2009, Hopscotch Features was launched, to allow Hopscotch to deepen its involvement in the Australian film landscape and to work with emerging and established filmmaking talent from as early as concept-stage. A joint venture with Andrew Mason, one of Australia’s most experienced producers (The Matrix Trilogy) and John Collee, one of Australia’s most commercially successful screenwriters (Master and Commander, Happy Feet), Hopscotch Features will act as a ‘one-stop shop’ for film finance, development, production and distribution.

In 2011, Hopscotch was acquired by global media group Entertainment One. Entertainment One is one of the world’s leading independent content and distribution businesses with interests in film, television, music and merchandising across the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands and South Africa.

Although it has grown since its inception, Hopscotch will always be committed to deliver films with a distinctive quality and to an audience that demands that film challenge, entertain and inspire.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with offices in London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. As of June 30, 2013, there were 767 IMAX theatres (634 commercial multiplexes, 19 commercial destinations and 114 institutions) in 54 countries.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX Is Believing® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com . You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/imax ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/imax ) and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies ).

