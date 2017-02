Call Of Duty for just $10.

Today Activision announced how their next-gen upgrades will work on Call of Duty: Ghosts. It looks like players who buy current gen versions of Ghosts will be able to upgrade to the Xbox One or PS4 versions for just $10. You can read full details by clicking on the link below. We’ll be sure to examine later this week how the news will affect other publishers offering big titles on current gen systems this fall.

