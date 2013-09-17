According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s been revealed that 3 new actors have signed on to be a part of “Dumb & Dumber To” the sequel to 1994’s hit comedy, Dumb & Dumber. Walking Dead actress, Laurie Holden, Days of Our Lives’ Rachel Melvin & character actor Steve Tom said to have been cast to play the Pichlow family.

The movie is said to be based off of a screen play written by John Morris & Sean Andres (We’re The Millers). The sequel is set to take place 20 years after the original Dumb & Dumber & finds best friends Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne hitting the road again as the latter searches for his illegitimate daughter so that he can help her with a kidney transplant.

The production for this film has taken a long time to start since talks of the film have been off & on for months now. New Line & Warner Bros. dropped the film back in June but then Universal Pictures & Red Granite picked up the rights. In an interview back in July on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jeff Daniels (Harry Dunne) was asked if he was coming back along with Jim Carrey to do a Dumb & Dumber sequel, he gave a thumbs up & said that he will actually believe it is happening when he is there staring at Jim Carrey but that it looks like shooting of the film should begin in September.

Jim Carrey recently tweeted a picture of his very famous chipped tooth with the caption saying “GESS HUUZ BAK BICHEZ?”

So for now it looks as though the shooting is back on but with the craziness of Jim Carrey & the studios, you never know what will happen next.

source: The Hollywood Reporter, Cinema Blend