After Len Wisemen left the project a couple of months ago due to schedule issues, The Mummy has found a new director to take over. THR reported that Mama director, Andy Muschietti is now in talks to fill the director’s chair of the film.

Muschietti was hand-picked by producer Guillermo del Toro to expand his own short film into a feature with Mama, & the horror flick was a pretty good success for Universal, tallying up $146 million worldwide.

Not much is known about the plot of the film but what is known is that The Mummy that’s in the works, is supposed to be a revision of the classic character from the black & white film, set in modern day & Prometheus writer Jon Spaihts has written the script. It will also be a Universal production.

