Actor Lucas Black (“42”) will reprise his role as Sean Boswell from 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift.” The actor will become a regular in the series after signing on to be involved in the next three features. Universal Pictures most lucrative series will see the release of “Fast & Furious 7” next July.

Here is the storyline for the action/crime/thriller.

After Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew helped take down Owen Shaw, his brother Ian Shaw now wants revenge.

“Fast & Furious 7” will open in theaters on July 11, 2014. The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Paul Walker, Kurt Russell (rumored,) Djimon Hounsou, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Deepika Padukone and Tony Jaa. Neal H. Moritz and Vin Diesel will produce, while Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan (“Insidious: Chapter 2”) directs.

