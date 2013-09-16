We may have a title for the upcoming 2015 Superman/Batman movie & it may have been by accident!

While talking about where Warner Bros. stands on releasing DC movies, Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, may have accidentally let the title slip out in a quote. His quote is…”We have Batman Vs. Superman coming out in 2015, but there are going to be in the coming months a lot of announcements regarding the future movie, television, games and consumer product pieces that are going to be coming from DC.”

This is the same title that was spotted on the resume of Watchmen cinematographer Larry Fong, (which is also the cinematographer for the upcoming Superman movie) at a recent Worldwide Production Agency.

Tsujihara also goes on to talk about how DC superhero movies factor into Warner Bros. plan to release 12-14 movies a year. “I think the basis, foundation of those 12 to 14 pictures are going to be coming from DC Entertainment.”

So if all this is true, DC is going to make a big bang when it comes to films. With so many superheroes to choose from, the possibilities are almost endless.

What do you guys think of Batman Vs. Superman as the title to the upcoming Superman sequel? & Which superheroes would you like to see get their own film?

Batman Vs. Superman stars Ben Affleck, and Henry Cavill.

Source: Comicbookmovie.com, Comic Book Therapy