Finally a TV network gives us more of what we want.

Just like Frasier and Fish came from Cheers and Barney Miller, AMC is giving us a spinoff series of a show fans can’t get enough of. Today the network announced a new series based on the world of The Walking Dead television show was in development. Slated to premiere in 2015, the new series will see Robert Kirkman, Gale Ann Hurd, and David Alpert return as executive producers.

“After 10 years of writing the comic book series and being so close to the debut of our fourth, and in my opinion, best season of the TV series, I couldn’t be more thrilled about getting the chance to create a new corner of The Walking Dead universe,” Robert Kirkman said of the spin-off. “The opportunity to make a show that isn’t tethered by the events of the comic book, and is truly a blank page, has set my creativity racing.”

In addition, Charlie Collier, president of AMC, said in a statement, “Building on the success of the most popular show on television for adults 18-49 is literally a no-brainer. We look forward to working with Robert, Gale and Dave again as we develop an entirely new story and cast of characters. It’s a big world and we can’t wait to give fans another unforgettable view of the zombie apocalypse.”

We know only that the series will focus on a new group of survivors not from the comics. No word on if we’ll get to see them in any of the upcoming season four episodes but it would only make sense for demographic and ratings to somehow introduce them through the main show. This is also the second of spinoff shows AMC is working on as they have already announced a Breaking Bad spinoff called, Better Call Saul.

Does more Walking Dead on TV get you excited? Or is one more than enough? Let us know.