Rumor has been going around that The Amazing Spider-Man film series are leading up to a film involving “The Sinister Six.” The Sinister Six is a group of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies that team up together. Rumors started getting more of an interest when producer Avi Arad was photographed next to a building that had the words “Sinister Six”, painted on it. Director Marc Webb has also dropped hints on the villain team being used in a film.

Now Jamie Foxx has confirmed that there has been talks of “The Sinister Six” appearing in a film. In an interview with Total Film, Jamie Foxx was asked if he’d like to return to the Spider-Man franchise as part of the Sinister Six & here’s what he had to say:

“Yes, they actually talked about it, the Sinister Six,” said Foxx. “So, fingers crossed, because when you think about it, electricity never dies, it just goes to a different place.” Which he then gives a wink to the interviewer.

For whatever it’s worth, also in the interview, Channing Tatum was asked if he would like to play a superhero & he suggested that he would like to get play the role of the woman loving, Cajun thief, Gambit. Not that him suggesting himself for the role means anything at all but thought you guys might get a kick out of it or possibly kick a table over, depending on where you stand on that. (This interview can be seen on Youtube)

So if it’s true that we could possibly get to see the Sinister Six, this could really boost the Spider-Man franchise. Seeing Dr. Octopus, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Sandman, & the Vulture all on one screen will be an “amazing” thing to see. But we will have to see how it all plays out first.

Amazing Spider-Man 2 hits theaters on May 2, 2014, & stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Colm Feore, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, B.J. Novak and Sarah Gadon.

Source: Total Film, Youtube, Coming Soon