Is it possible that Hugh Jackman is done as Wolverine?

The actor spoke with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival about his time playing the rabidly, berserk mutant, Wolverine & has revealed that it’s entirely possible his time as Wolverine is already over, now that shooting has wrapped up for X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“It may be the last,” he said. “By the way, it didn’t hit me until three weeks before the end (of shooting) because we promoted The Wolverine and I came back on set with three weeks to go, and that’s when I went, ‘Well, who knows? Maybe there’s no more Wolverine. Maybe this is it. Who knows? Maybe.’ So I really made the most of those last few weeks. I enjoyed every time I put the claws on. I nicked everything off the set, so Halloween, come to me and I’ll hook you up.”

So if the last we will see of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is in X-Men: Days of Future Past, it sounds like it could maybe be a grand finale for Jackman. Jackman goes on to describe the movie, “I keep saying it’s like two movies in one, but with the size of it it’s really three in one. It really is going to blow people away because of the story.”

I think Jackman did a pretty decent job with his role as Wolverine. I mean to me, the movies weren’t all that great because the storylines & the characters were all over the place but even though he may not have been as “berserk” as we all would have liked or may not have had the same stature of the comic book Wolverine, I think he didn’t do such a bad job. If you had to cast the next Wolverine, who would you pick?

According to Vulture the plot of X-Men: Days of Future Past goes as this:

In Singer’s take, Ellen Page returns as Kitty from the Brett Ratner–directed X-Men: The Last Stand, but this time she uses her powers to send Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine back into the past, where he encounters the younger mutants played by James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and Michael Fassbender. However, something bad happens to Kitty during the time-travel trance, and while Wolverine is still under her spell, the other X-Men must race to find a mutant who can siphon Kitty’s powers and bring their friend back to the future.

Opening May 23, 2014, director Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Days of Future Past also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.

Source: MTV, CBR, Vulture