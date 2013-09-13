450 SHARES Share Tweet

The Flash will return to television. It been over 20 years since actor John Wesley Shipp portrayed the Barry Allen version of the scarlet speedster on CBS’s “The Flash.” Now “Glee” alum, 23-year-old Grant Gustin will be suiting up to play Allen/The Flash on Episodes eight and nine of the CW’s second season of “Arrow.”

Debuting on October 9th, Gustin will play the famous Central City police department forensic scientist. According to executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Allen is…

“just an ordinary man, who arrives in Starling City to look into a series of robberies that may have a connection to a tragedy in his past. A comic book fan boy, Barry is obsessed with Oliver’s crime fighting alter ego (Arrow.)”

The question is, will Barry Allen gain his powers in these two upcoming episodes?

Probably not! Allen is set to return to “Arrow” in episode 20, which will open a formal backdoor pilot for a potential spin-off series focused on this new character.

DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, and executive producers Andrew Kreisberg and Greg Berlanti will co-write the three Barry Allen episodes, while “Arrow” and “Smallville” pilot director David Nutter will direct episode 20.

Source: tvline, IMDb