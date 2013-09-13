200 SHARES Share Tweet

SHADOWMAN #13 (NEW ARC)

Written by PETER MILLGAN

Art & Cover by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Pullbox Exclusive Variant by MIGUEL SEPULVEDA

Variant Cover by BEN TEMPLESMITH

Variant Cover by SHANE DAVIS



All-new creative team… All-new arc… All-new beginning! Comics icon Peter Milligan and visionary artist Roberto De La Torre drag Jack Boniface into his blackest depths yet!

When a troubled young man with a history of violence and a penchant for blackouts meets an overwhelming source of power with a mystical scythe, the results are doomed to be destructive. A voodoo loa has possessed Jack Boniface – or so he believes. But after Jack awakens in an alleyway covered in blood, he embarks on a journey across lands of shadows and death to discover if he can expel the dark force that’s seized control of his life…and which may be responsible for a violent rampage throughout New Orleans…

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th!

UNITY #2

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Variant Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Variant Cover by CARY NORD



Broken but not beaten…

Unity has to put down X-O Manowar and avert nuclear war. But Harada’s super-team lasted a grand total of five minutes last issue before they were taken out. Time for Unity 2.0…but how do you get a cast of malcontents, egotists, immortal warriors, and manipulative backstabbers to work together? The answer? You don’t tell them they’re working together.

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 11th!

X-O MANOWAR #20 (UNITY TIE-IN)

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by CARY NORD

Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Variant Cover by MIGUEL SEPULVEDA



UNITY TIE-IN! Head-to-head with Toyo Harada and the forces of UNITY!

X-O Manowar finally has it all, and his people finally have a land they can call home…but threats from all sides now threaten to destroy Aric and the peace he has struggled to secure. While unrest stirs and Aric’s camp threatens to rebel against him, the most dangerous strike force ever assembled – UNITY – have joined forces with the Harbinger Foundation’s Toyo Harada to achieve but one goal: kill Aric of Dacia. Robert Venditti and Cary Nord ratchet up their standalone story arc at the heart of the year’s biggest comic book event!

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th!

QUANTUM AND WOODY #6

Written by JAMES ASMUS

Art by MING DOYLE

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Bravely laying their lives on the line!

…(Unwittingly to uphold the ideals of a multi-billion-dollar private security corporation)…Quantum and Woody have blundered into a suicide mission! And if they make it out alive, it only means a whole new world of trouble for our dyadic duo!

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th!

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG #16 (SECT CIVIL WAR)

Written by FRED VAN LENTE

Art by KHARI EVANS

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant Cover by MICHAEL WALSH

Showdown on the lowdown! The secret factions of Sect Civil War steamroll into their biggest battle yet!

The multiple Sects that secretly govern our world have stepped out of the shadows and right into each others’ faces! Now the newly reunited Archer and Armstrong (for now) must stand tall in this conspiracy free-for-all and find a way to not only survive, but save the world in the process (again)!

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 11th!

ETERNAL WARRIOR #4

Written by GREG PAK

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE & CLAYTON CRAIN

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Valiant Signature Series Variant by MARK MORETTI



Fist and steel, blood and bone.

Gilad Anni-Padda is the Earth’s sworn champion…but he is not its only immortal defender. Across the globe, the rival Houses have gathered to declare war on the Earth and its Eternal Warrior and, finally, their vengeance will be wrought. Can Gilad withstand the swords gathered at his door? A battle thousands of years in the making will be fought today…and even the bravest warriors must fall sometime…

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th!

BLOODSHOT AND H.A.R.D. CORPS #17

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & JOSHUA DYSART

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant Cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

How does a rookie member of H.A.R.D. Corps take on Toyo Harada? With his life insurance paid up.

Bloodshot’s H.A.R.D. Corps team and the uber-powerful Toyo Harada go head-to-head with the future of the Harbinger Foundation at stake. Can this group of physically, mentally and emotionally damaged living weapons survive a battle with the most powerful man in the world? And if they do survive, just how does one walk out of a war zone unscathed?

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 18th!

HARBINGER #19

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by BARRY KITSON

Cover by KHARI EVANS

Variant Cover by ANDY FRIEDMAN

Perfect Day no more!

The grim truth behind the most shocking arc of Harbinger yet is finally revealed. Peter Stanchek prepares for the mental battle of his life, with the fate and freedom of his fellow Renegades hanging in the balance!

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE DECEMBER 11th!

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG VOL. 3: FAR FARAWAY TPB

Written by FRED VAN LENTE

Art by PERE PEREZ and CLAYTON HENRY



Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Castaways in the Faraway!

Mary-Maria, Archer’s arch-nemesis/love interest/adopted sister, is back and dead-set on taking over the Sect by any means necessary. What better way to seize control of the most secret of secret societies than by unlocking their most secretive of secrets inside the secretest place on Earth? Now, as Mary-Maria sneaks her way inside Area 51 to claim a long-hidden prize, Archer & Armstrong are about to discover the forbidden history that binds America’s blackest black-ops base to the time-lost lands of the Faraway – and wind up fighting their way through each of its tightly guarded mysteries, one punch at a time.

Collecting ARCHER & ARMSTRONG #0 and ARCHER & ARMSTRONG #10-13 by New York Times best-selling writer Fred Van Lente (Amazing Spider-Man) and artists Clayton Henry (Incredible Hercules) and Pere Perez (Harbinger Wars), follow Valiant’s conspiracy-busting adventurers from the pages of their saga-smashing zero issue and into their most dangerous mission yet, right here in the next epic volume of the series that IGN calls “the most fun you’ll have in a ‘superhero’ comic”.

“It’s hard to believe that month after this book keeps getting better, but it does.” – Comic Vine

“Don’t miss one of the best books currently running!” – Mania.com

$14.99/T+/128 pages

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-939346-14-8

ON SALE DECEMBER 4th!

X-O MANOWAR VOL. 4: HOMECOMING TPB

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

To this king…a kingdom.

With his nation state of Dacia fortified in eastern Romania, X-O Manowar has bent the world to his will. But he will not stand unopposed. With the assembled forces of the United Nations and NATO primed to assail the newly founded homeland of the Visigoth people, the man inside the indestructible Manowar armor is about find himself more vulnerable than ever – and with everything he holds dear on the threshold of a terrible turning point for the Valiant Universe…

Collecting X-O MANOWAR #15-18 and featuring X-O Manowar’s first explosive confrontation with the Eternal Warrior, start reading here as New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Green Lantern) and acclaimed artist Lee Garbett (Batman R.I.P.) launch a bold new era for the series that SuperHeroHype calls “a must read.”

“Big things are stirring in X-O Manowar.” – IGN

“X-O Manowar is a book you’d be crazy to not have on your pull list.” – Comic Vine

$14.99/T+/112 pages

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-939346-17-9

ON SALE DECEMBER 24th!

Here’s the entire cover gallery