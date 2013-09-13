300 SHARES Share Tweet

Cary Nord takes X-O to war.

Exploding out of the pages of UNITY #1, start reading here as X-O Manowar goes head-to-head against the united forces of Valiant’s first-ever super team! Aric of Dacia has fought to reclaim the ancestral lands of the Visigoths – and he has bled for it. But nothing he has faced before can prepare him for the combined might of UNITY – and the deadly combination of Toyo Harada, Ninjak, Eternal Warrior and Livewire!

To kill a king, they created an army – but X-O Manowar isn’t going down without a fight! Acclaimed creators Robert Venditti and Cary Nord launch the man behind the armor into his deadliest, most formidable challenge yet on November 20th, right here in X-O Manowar #19!

