Ducktales woo oo.

This week Ducktales remastered launched on Xbox Live and to celebrate fans got a new launch tailer. Along with that, Capcom wants to feature you on the Capcom Unity channel on YouTube, all you have to do is give them your best version of the Ducktales theme song. Here’s the official statement:

“The development team at WayForward have taken the levels and layout from the original release and expanded on them to significantly enhance the gameplay experience; but where this update truly impresses is its graphics and sound. All of the visuals from the 8-bit game have been beautifully re-created as hand-drawn and animated sprites, across a backdrop of luscious, re-envisioned level backgrounds. Furthermore, original Disney Character Voices talent, including some from the cartoon TV series, bring in-game characters to life with charm and wit, while the classic melodies of the original soundtrack are given a modern twist.

Furthermore, we’re giving fans the chance to be featured on our very own Capcom Unity YouTube channel. All you have to do is perform your own version of the classic DuckTales theme at our sing-a-long site.”

Get out there and sing, incase you forgot here’s the lyrics to remind you.

