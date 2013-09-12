In a Marvel.com interview for their video series The Watcher, Joss Whedon explained why he decided that Secretary star, James Spader, was his “first & only choice.”

Whedon went on to say that, “He’s (Spader) got that hypnotic voice that can be eerily calm and compelling, but he’s also very human and humorous. Ultron is not [Hal 9000]. Spader can play all of the levels. He’s the guy to break The Avengers into pieces. Muwahaha.”

This is the first time Whedon explained his decision on choosing Spader as Ultron, but it’s not the first time he has talked about the character. In a recent interview, he made clear that the villain we will be seeing in Age of Ultron isn’t going to just be a stoic bot that takes out humanity. Instead, this is a villain who is pissed off – specifically at the titular superhero team. “He’s always trying to destroy the Avengers” & continued by saying “He’s got a bee in his bonnet. He’s not a happy guy, which means he’s an interesting guy. He’s got pain. & the way that manifests is not going to be standard robot stuff.” So by the sounds of it, Ultron is going to be a very human like, emotional, character that is really going to bring it to the Avengers team.

As mentioned earlier in interviews before, Age of Ultron will NOT be a strict adaptation of the comic series of the same name. This concerns a lot of comic fans because instead of Hank Pym (Ant-Man) being involved in the creation of Ultron, it’s rumored that J.A.R.V.I.S & possibly Tony Stark (Ironman) could possibly take the place of Hank Pym.

Honestly, I’m not sure why they wouldn’t go with Pym since they are going to be coming out with an Ant-Man movie in 2015 with it’s new release date being pushed up to July of the same year. But what this does is make the movie more unpredictable, which could be both a good & bad thing.

In signing on, Spader has joined a cast that will include returning stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (who is rumored to possibly be replaced due to money issues), Samuel L. Jackson & Cobie Smulders. Aaron Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen could be playing the brother-sister duo Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. Quick Silver is also being cast in Marvel’s other superhero team film, X-men: Day of Future Past, which will be played by Evan Peters. (It will also be interesting to see how both Fox & Disney worked out the rights to Quick Silver)

Avengers: Age of Ultron is set to be released on May 1, 2015

Source: Marvel.com