By Trevor Roberts Jr

‘Twas the day before Apple’s big announcements and Microsoft refused to be outdone. I’m not a poet. So, I’ll get into the news…everyone (couldn’t resist).

Microsoft launched their Xbox Music service on the evening on September 8th. Xbox Music is Microsoft’s latest attempt at a new streaming service, which will serve up 30 million songs to subscribers. Microsoft plans to build its customer base by allowing unlimited music streaming to anyone for the first 6 months of the service. Afterwards, streaming will be limited for free users. Subscribers can choose to pay $9.99 per month or $99.90 for the year. This fee will grant unlimited streaming as well as the ability to download tracks to listen to offline.

Microsoft must have learned their lessons from the Zune project because they released apps for iOS and Android in addition to supporting the PC and standard Microsoft devices (tablet, phone, and Xbox).

As I alluded to at the beginning of the article, the timing is very convenient considering the Apple’s own plans to announce and launch its iTunes Radio on September 10th. After Nuke the Fridge has tried out the new service, we’ll be posting a follow-up review.