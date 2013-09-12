Tech Preview: iTunes Radio By Trevor Roberts Jr

Apple put all the rumors to rest today about its streaming service by publically confirming its plans for iTunes Radio.

iTunes Radio is Apple’s foray into the streaming market. Three hundred stations pre-configured by DJs across multiple genres of music will be available at launch. Apple will allow listeners to develop and edit their own stations around artists and genres as well. The part that will be most appealing to customers is that if you are signed up for iTunes Match, iTunes Radio will be ad-free. Siri integration will hopefully encourage safer driving habits while listening to your favorite music.

iTunes Radio will be available as part of iOS 7. Nuke the Fridge will be reviewing the service when it releases.

With Xbox Music and iTunes Radio launching, the music streaming industry should be in for some interesting times ahead with the incumbents Rhapsody, Slacker, Pandora, and Spotify trying to defend their turf from the newcomers.