Tech Preview: iPhone 5S and 5C By Trevor Roberts Jr



Apple’s faithful fan base was rewarded for their patience on Tuesday when the company formally revealed the iPhone 5S and 5C models.

The original iPhone 5 specs are now in the iPhone 5C model. I will assume that the “C” stands for color since customers will have the choice of 5 colors (White, Pink, Yellow, Blue, and Green) for the back and sides of the phone. The front of the phone will remain black.

There will be a significant price drop for customers as the subsidized prices are $99 for the 16 GB model and $199 for the 32 GB model. The iPhone 4S will remain in the product line-up at the subsidized price of FREE for customers signing up for contract plans.

Another great cost savings for Apple customers buying new devices is that the iOS versions of the iLife applications (Pages, Numbers, Keynote, iMovie, and iPhoto) will be free with their device purchases.

Now on to news that the Apple fans are most concerned about: the iPhone 5S, which will be sold in customer color choice of gold, silver, and space gray.

The processor has been upgraded to the A7 chip, which is a 64-bit processor able to manage more memory and instructions than previous iPhone CPUs. The result is improved performance of games and of the phone overall. Of course, that improved performance will require more power, and Apple promises that they have designed a battery that is capable of 10 hours LTE browsing, 40 hours music playback, 10 hours 3G talk time, and 250 hours standby. I look forward to putting those claims to the test as my iPhone 4S needs to be coaxed to make it through 8 hours of moderate use.

Another interesting bit of new hardware is the M7 motion coprocessor, which will offload the processing of motion data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass so that the A7 chip can be used primarily standard phone functionality. Only apps that require motion-related info, like the new Nike+ Move, will access motion data via the M7. Whether the separation of duties between the A7 and M7 will yield better more efficient power consumption remains to be seen.

The cameras have been significantly been improved in the new model as well. The front-facing camera is a Facetime HD model for improved video chat quality. The main camera will record video at 720p HD quality. It also includes a burst mode that will take 10 pictures in a second just in case you have a subject that is in motion.

There are many features in the new release, but one more that I’d like to highlight is the Touch ID capability. Users will be to unlock their phones as well as approve iTunes and App Store purchases with their fingerprints.

Stay tuned to see Nuke the Fridge’s review of the new iPhone!