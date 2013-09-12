J.J. Abrams has finally done it. Finally admitted that he will not be returning to Star Trek 3…as a director. We have all assumed that this would be the case since he signed on to direct the upcoming Star Wars Episode VII film. But after many of months, he has finally announced it & announced that he will still be involved with the film. Here’s what he said in an interview with Collider,

“It’s a little bittersweet. But, I will say that I’m going to be producing the movie. Whomever it is that directs the film will be someone we all know is going to keep the cast and crew in good hands. I feel very lucky to have been part of it, & it definitely feels like the right time to let someone come in and do their own thing. I certainly don’t want someone to come in and try to do what I would have done. We want to hire someone who’s gonna come in and bring their own sensibility. I’m very excited to see what comes next, despite feeling jealous of whomever that person is.”

Who will that director be? Nobody knows. But there are rumors that are going around that suggest that the frontrunner is G.I. Joe Retaliation director, Jon M Chu. (as suggested by Recent Chatter) Also rumored to be in the running are “Attack of the Block” director Joe Cornish, “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin, Pixar veteran who has also directed “Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol” Brad Bird, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” director Rupert Wyatt. (also suggested by Recent Chatter)

This can also be a comforting feeling for Star Wars fans, knowing that J.J. Abrams will invest 100% of his time to directing the highly-anticipated Star Wars film due out in 2015.

While it’s clear that J.J. Abrams will have a hand in choosing his successor, Abrams has not yet given any clue to who it will be. Who would you guys like to see direct the next Star Trek film?

Source: Collider, Recent Chatter