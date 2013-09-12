At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Nuke the Fridge’s own Namtar had a chance to interview director/writer Alfonso Cuarón about his love for space. The filmmaker responded by saying that when he was younger he wanted to be an astronaut and hoped one day he could finally take a trip into orbit. Cuarón was able to transfer his love and enthusiasm for space flight and exploration into the film “Gravity.” The feature, which stars Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, clearly captures the awe and spectacle from Earth’s orbit in these beautiful photos from the upcoming science fiction/drama. Check out the stunning images in this gallery.

Here is the storyline for “Gravity.”

Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is a brilliant medical engineer on her first shuttle mission, with veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney.) But on a seemingly routine spacewalk, disaster strikes. The shuttle is destroyed, leaving Stone and Kowalsky completely alone — tethered to nothing but each other and spiraling out into the blackness. The deafening silence tells them they have lost any link to Earth… and any chance for rescue. As fear turns to panic, every gulp of air eats away at what little oxygen is left. But the only way home may be to go further out into the terrifying expanse of space.

“Gravity” will open theatrically on October 4th. The film stars Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris, Eric Michels and Basher Savage. Alfonso Cuarón and Jonás Cuarón wrote the screenplay, while Alfonso Cuarón directs.

Source: Warner Bros.