Last year, Disney purchased the rights to Lucasfilm, including everything within the “Star Wars” brand, for $4 billion dollars. At an investor conference on Thursday, during a presentation of the Mouse House’s assets at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, in Beverly Hills, Jay Rasulo (Walt Disney Co. chief financial officer) said “the market is extremely hot for everything ‘Star Wars.’

Rasulo goes on to say that “the sky’s the limit,” referring to the “Star Wars” brand. Including expanding its presence in the company’s theme parks & also says that “There’s incredible flexibility. It’s an unbelievable palette to create from.”

Rasulo said Disney’s in-house licensing and consumer products group would devote the next year on brokering deals around the world to expand the reach of the “Star Wars” brand.

Walt Disney Co. chief financial officer Rasulo, says that the overall strategy is “to put out a great film (first).”

Rasulo also noted that one “Star Wars” trilogy film or “origin story film” would also appear on the release schedule each year, starting with the seventh installment in the “Star Wars” saga that J.J. Abrams will direct and Disney releases in 2015.

What he means by “origin story film” is the biggest part of this article. He could possibly be referring to the “Star Wars” solo character spin-offs that we all keep hearing about. If this is the case, Disney is going all out on their newly purchased asset. This should be no surprise as we have seen how much they have done with the Marvel properties.

So far, they’ve done really well with Marvel both money wise & also with keeping the Marvel fan base happy as well as expanding it. Disney really loves to milk every ounce of everything that they own, knowing that they will make money no matter what. Which is smart on their part. So let’s hope they can do the same thing with the “Star Wars” brand, that they did with Marvel without overdoing it.

If there are spin-offs made of “Star Wars” characters, which ones would you like to see get their own movie? & would you like to see spin-off movies made at all?

Source: Variety

