An early look at next week’s Harbinger #16

The next mind-bending chapter of “Perfect Day” from all-star creators Joshua Dysart and Barry Kitson! Heading west, the Renegades have found themselves at the end of Route 66 in a little town called Los Angeles, California. And now, like the decades of wannabe starlets and rockers before them, Peter Stanchek and the Renegades are about to find out that having your dreams come true is severely overrated.

After the harrowing ordeals of the past several weeks, the Renegades found themselves enjoying a perfect beachside day and a much-deserved rest. Then it all went horribly wrong. Kris Hathaway, seemingly experiencing a psychotic break and claiming to be following instructions from troubling voices inside the ocean itself, managed to violently attack Torque, bludgeoning him beyond recognition. Has a member of the Renegades murdered one of their own? And if so…why?

HARBINGER #16

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art & Cover by BARRY KITSON (JUL131319)

Variant Cover by ZACHARY MONTOYA (JUL131320)

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE 9/18/13