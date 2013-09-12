If you’re wondering what interpretation of Batman scriptwriter David S. Goyer and director Zack Snyder have in store for the upcoming Superman/Batman movie here’s a tidbit.

According to Warner Bros’ CEO, Kevin Tsujihara, The Dark Knight will be “tired and weary and seasoned” in the the Man of Steel sequel that opens in theaters on July 17th 2015. At least that’s what he told Variety about the film.

“[He will be] tired and weary and seasoned and been doing it for awhile,” said Tsujihara of Wayne and his cowled alter ego. “…We think it’s going to be huge.

So if Batman has been fighting crime for a while does that mean he will be a mentoring Superman on how to deal bad guys?

What are your thoughts?

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

