Actor Tom Hiddleston has hit his stride. He has appeared as step brother and Thor nemesis’ Loki in the Marvel films “Thor” and “The Avengers.” He will be suiting up again for a third go around as “the Prince of Lies” in “Thor: The Dark World,” which arrives in theaters on November 8th.

Now Hiddleston wants some personal time with fans… yes fans! So, polish up your spelling and grammar and be prepared to take to your Twitter account, because you are cordially invited to participate! Here’s the message!

Tom Hiddleston ‏@twhiddleston

Hello. I’m going to do a Q&A on Twitter tomorrow @ 5pm GMT ( 9am PST/12pm EST). Please send in any questions with the hashtag #TomQandA

A source has told Nuke the Fridge that there will be a special surprise revealed to fans during the Q&A. Also, don’t forget to enter the “Free Loki” sweepstakes for your chance to win a “Free Loki” t-shirt, signed by Tom Hiddleston. To enter go to:

https://www.facebook.com/notes/thor/free-loki-twitter-sweepstakes-official-rules/563876136981926

Here is the storyline for the action/adventure/fantasy “Thor: The Dark World.”

Faced with an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor must embark on his most perilous and personal journey yet, one that will reunite him with Jane Foster and force him to sacrifice everything to save us all.

“Thor: The Dark World” will arrive in theaters on November 8th. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Kat Dennings, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Stellan Skarsgård, Richard Brake, Clive Russell, Zachary Levi, Ray Stevenson, Christopher Eccleston, Jaimie Alexander, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Rene Russo, Tadanobu Asano, Richard Whiten, Russell Balogh, Jonathan Howard, and David Stay. Christopher L. Yost, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from a story by Don Payne and Robert Rodat based on the Marvel comic book created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber. Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) directs.

Sources: Tom Hiddleston via Twitter, IMDb