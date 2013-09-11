I know it sounds like a joke but it’s true. I couldn’t believe it myself until I surfed numerous sites for the proof and image. A fan with a keen eye for detail, found our favorite little droid getting sucked out of the Enterprise after it is being attacked by the Vengeance while in warp, somewhere around the 1 hour & 17 minute mark.

This is not the first time J.J. Abrams has snuck R2 into a background. R2 also made an appearance in the 2009 “Star Trek” movie. So maybe Abrams does in fact love Star Wars as much as he says he does & maybe it can also give some Star Wars fans a little hope that he will do justice to the upcoming film. But then again, he could always put Spock into the background of Star Wars. Who knows?

So if you Star Wars fans needed a reason to by the Blu ray or even watch the film at all, (if you already haven’t) here you go.

Star Trek Into Darkness came out on Blu ray earlier this week & stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, John Cho and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Source: IGN