The promotional campaign for Dreamworks Animation’s sequel to the 2010 smash hit “How to Train Your Dragon” has kicked into high gear. The studio has already released the trailer and teaser poster and now the official logo for “How to Train Your Dragon 2” has been revealed. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the animation/action/adventure.

It’s been five years since Hiccup and Toothless successfully united dragons and Vikings on the island of Berk. While Astrid, Snoutlout and the rest of the gang are challenging each other to dragon races (the island’s new favorite contact sport), the now inseparable pair journey through the skies, charting unmapped territories and exploring new worlds. When one of their adventures leads to the discovery of a secret ice cave that is home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, the two friends find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace. Now, Hiccup and Toothless must unite to stand up for what they believe while recognizing that only together do they have the power to change the future of both men and dragons.

What do you think about the new logo?

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” will open in 3D, 2D and IMAX 3D theaters on June 20th, 2014. The film will feature the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kristen Wiig, Kit Harington, Djimon Hounsou, T.J. Miller and Craig Ferguson. Dean DeBlois wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Cressida Cowell. Dean DeBlois directs.

