Here’s what’s coming from Aspen Comics in December.

ALL NEW SOULFIRE #2

JT Krul ­ Story / V. Ken Marion ­ Art / Kyle Ritter – Colors

Let the mayhem begin!

PJ takes center stage in the arena, determined to be crowned king of the

underground hi-tech battle royale. It¹s man-made machine vs. man-made

machine and more! In the streets of Paris, Malikai and Sonia learn more

about the growing movement known as Gabriel¹s Voice, and their strong belief

in magic–despite ever seeing any firsthand-something Malikai could change

with the snap of his finger. Also, as Grace and Vanyss enjoy a common bond,

other magical people are being hunted down half a world away in San

Francisco – but by whom and for what purpose?”

Join veteran Soulfire scribe JT Krul, along with the amazing artistic

talents of V. Ken Marion and Kyle Ritter, as an all-new direction for

Michael Turner’s fantasy epic Soulfire begins!

ALL NEW SOULFIRE #2 is in stores December 18th, 2013!

FC 32 pages

$3.99 (3.99 digital)

TRISH OUT OF WATER #3

Vince Hernandez ­ Story / Giuseppe Cafaro ­ Art / Andrea Dotta – Colors

When her life comes crashing down on her‹literally‹Trish discovers she is

more alone than she ever could have anticipated! After the startling

revelation at the conclusion of last issue, Trish must now deal with a

devastating tidal wave that threatens to destroy what little remains in her

life, as well as an even more shocking discovery that she may indeed be the

cause of everything terrible that is happening to her!

Aspen¹s own Vince Hernandez is joined by the artistic talents of Giuseppe

Cafaro and Andrea Dotta to bring to you Aspen¹s newest hit series, TRISH OUT

OF WATER!

TRISH OUT OF WATER #3 is in stores December 4th, 2013!

FC 32 pages

$3.99 (3.99 digital)

ALL NEW EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT: IRIS #4

Brian Buccellato ­ Story / Pasquale Qualano ­ Pencils / John Starr – Colors

It¹s an all-new direction for the Executive Assistant that started it all!

With the clocking ticking and a price on her head, Iris must fight her way

through bounty hunters and assassins as she tries to rescue Cherry from

kidnappers. Badly outnumbered and outgunned, Iris gets an assist from an

unlikely source — a former Executive Assistant who was honor-bound not to

interfere.

Aspen is proud to welcome writer Brian Buccellato and penciler Pasquale

Qualano to the Iris family! Along with colorist John Starr, this incredible

creative team is ready to bring you an ALL NEW EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT IRIS

unlike anything you¹ve ever seen before!

ALL NEW EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT IRIS #4 is in stores December 11th, 2013!

FC 32 pages

$3.99 (3.99 digital)

OVERTAKEN #4

Frank Mastromauro ­ Story / Marco Lorenzana ­ Art / Wes Hartman – Colors

Prepare yourself to be – OVERTAKEN!

The penultimate issue of Overtaken arrives! Will and Jesse are wounded,

trapped and all alone on a strange new world. Their only goal is to find a

way home, but an army of bloodthirsty aliens has other ideas for them. As

the end draw near, what hope do they have for survival if no hope remains?

Written and created by Frank Mastromauro, featuring artwork by the talented

newcomer Marco Lorenzana, OVERTAKEN is going to take your breath away and

leave you gasping for more!

OVERTAKEN #4 is in stores December 25th, 2013!

FC 32 pages

$3.99 (3.99 digital)

ALL NEW FATHOM #6

David Wohl ­ Story / Alex Konat ­ Art / Beth Sotelo ­ Colors

A new direction in the FATHOM Universe continues!

As Aspen and Chance begin to understand the true implications of Vana’s

master plan, they realize that the whole world could be in danger, both

above and below the seas. But, it may already be too late to reverse the

damage! Meanwhile, in Muria, Anya’s desperate search for answers regarding

her daughter’s disappearance lead her to a very surprising, and tragic,

conclusion!

Writer David Wohl, artist Alex Konat and colorist Beth Sotelo team up once

again to bring you the latest adventures of Michael Turner¹s most beloved

creation!

ALL NEW FATHOM #6 is in stores December 25th, 2013!

FC 32 pages

$3.99 (3.99 digital)

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT: ASSASSINS #18

Vince Hernandez ­ Writer / Jordan Gunderson ­ Art / Teo Gonzalez – Colors

Assassins reaches the endŠ

The epic finale to ³Blood Origin² reveals the true sacrifice required by

Daffodil to forge the first Executive Assistant Academy! When the odds of

success turn bleak‹and deadly–she must decide whether her choice to

painstakingly continue on with her enterprise, or risk losing

everything‹including her life! Don¹t miss this pulse-pounding conclusion

that is essential canon in the Executive Assistant Universe!

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT: ASSASSINS #18 is in stores December 2013!

FC 32 pages

$3.99 ($3.99 digital)

We’ll bring you more solicits later this week.