Here’s what’s coming from Aspen Comics in December.
ALL NEW SOULFIRE #2
JT Krul Story / V. Ken Marion Art / Kyle Ritter – Colors
Let the mayhem begin!
PJ takes center stage in the arena, determined to be crowned king of the
underground hi-tech battle royale. It¹s man-made machine vs. man-made
machine and more! In the streets of Paris, Malikai and Sonia learn more
about the growing movement known as Gabriel¹s Voice, and their strong belief
in magic–despite ever seeing any firsthand-something Malikai could change
with the snap of his finger. Also, as Grace and Vanyss enjoy a common bond,
other magical people are being hunted down half a world away in San
Francisco – but by whom and for what purpose?”
Join veteran Soulfire scribe JT Krul, along with the amazing artistic
talents of V. Ken Marion and Kyle Ritter, as an all-new direction for
Michael Turner’s fantasy epic Soulfire begins!
ALL NEW SOULFIRE #2 is in stores December 18th, 2013!
FC 32 pages
$3.99 (3.99 digital)
TRISH OUT OF WATER #3
Vince Hernandez Story / Giuseppe Cafaro Art / Andrea Dotta – Colors
When her life comes crashing down on her‹literally‹Trish discovers she is
more alone than she ever could have anticipated! After the startling
revelation at the conclusion of last issue, Trish must now deal with a
devastating tidal wave that threatens to destroy what little remains in her
life, as well as an even more shocking discovery that she may indeed be the
cause of everything terrible that is happening to her!
Aspen¹s own Vince Hernandez is joined by the artistic talents of Giuseppe
Cafaro and Andrea Dotta to bring to you Aspen¹s newest hit series, TRISH OUT
OF WATER!
TRISH OUT OF WATER #3 is in stores December 4th, 2013!
FC 32 pages
$3.99 (3.99 digital)
ALL NEW EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT: IRIS #4
Brian Buccellato Story / Pasquale Qualano Pencils / John Starr – Colors
It¹s an all-new direction for the Executive Assistant that started it all!
With the clocking ticking and a price on her head, Iris must fight her way
through bounty hunters and assassins as she tries to rescue Cherry from
kidnappers. Badly outnumbered and outgunned, Iris gets an assist from an
unlikely source — a former Executive Assistant who was honor-bound not to
interfere.
Aspen is proud to welcome writer Brian Buccellato and penciler Pasquale
Qualano to the Iris family! Along with colorist John Starr, this incredible
creative team is ready to bring you an ALL NEW EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT IRIS
unlike anything you¹ve ever seen before!
ALL NEW EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT IRIS #4 is in stores December 11th, 2013!
FC 32 pages
$3.99 (3.99 digital)
OVERTAKEN #4
Frank Mastromauro Story / Marco Lorenzana Art / Wes Hartman – Colors
Prepare yourself to be – OVERTAKEN!
The penultimate issue of Overtaken arrives! Will and Jesse are wounded,
trapped and all alone on a strange new world. Their only goal is to find a
way home, but an army of bloodthirsty aliens has other ideas for them. As
the end draw near, what hope do they have for survival if no hope remains?
Written and created by Frank Mastromauro, featuring artwork by the talented
newcomer Marco Lorenzana, OVERTAKEN is going to take your breath away and
leave you gasping for more!
OVERTAKEN #4 is in stores December 25th, 2013!
FC 32 pages
$3.99 (3.99 digital)
ALL NEW FATHOM #6
David Wohl Story / Alex Konat Art / Beth Sotelo Colors
A new direction in the FATHOM Universe continues!
As Aspen and Chance begin to understand the true implications of Vana’s
master plan, they realize that the whole world could be in danger, both
above and below the seas. But, it may already be too late to reverse the
damage! Meanwhile, in Muria, Anya’s desperate search for answers regarding
her daughter’s disappearance lead her to a very surprising, and tragic,
conclusion!
Writer David Wohl, artist Alex Konat and colorist Beth Sotelo team up once
again to bring you the latest adventures of Michael Turner¹s most beloved
creation!
ALL NEW FATHOM #6 is in stores December 25th, 2013!
FC 32 pages
$3.99 (3.99 digital)
EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT: ASSASSINS #18
Vince Hernandez Writer / Jordan Gunderson Art / Teo Gonzalez – Colors
Assassins reaches the endŠ
The epic finale to ³Blood Origin² reveals the true sacrifice required by
Daffodil to forge the first Executive Assistant Academy! When the odds of
success turn bleak‹and deadly–she must decide whether her choice to
painstakingly continue on with her enterprise, or risk losing
everything‹including her life! Don¹t miss this pulse-pounding conclusion
that is essential canon in the Executive Assistant Universe!
EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT: ASSASSINS #18 is in stores December 2013!
FC 32 pages
$3.99 ($3.99 digital)
We’ll bring you more solicits later this week.