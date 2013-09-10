Academy Award winning actor Chris Cooper (“Adaptation”) was interviewed at the Toronto International Film Festival about his role as Norman Osborn in the upcoming “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Keeping it on the down low, Cooper could only say this.

“Well, this is an introduction to Norman Osborn and apparently this leads to better things in Spider-Man 3. I think it’s fair to say he’s on his last legs…I don’t know if I can say anything more!”

Rumor has it that the Green Goblin will appear during the final battle in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Apparently, since Norman is on “his last legs,” it will be his son Harry (Dane DeHaan) who will transform into the pumpkin bomb wielding villain. From Cooper’s comment, Osborn will take a substantially larger role in “The Amazing Spider-Man 3.” Perhaps this will be the Gwen Stacy storyline everyone has been waiting for. What do you think?

Here is the storyline for the action/adventure/fantasy film.

Spider-Man squares off against the Rhino and the powerful Electro while struggling to keep his promise to leave Gwen Stacey out of his dangerous life.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2, 2014. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Sources: Access Hollywood, movieweb, IMDb