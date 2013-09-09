Play Vita on you TV.



Sony revealed a ton of stuff tonight at its pre-TGS press conference, but perhaps the biggest surprise was the unveiling of an all-new piece of Vita-related hardware. PS Vita TV lets you Vita games on the big screen using a DualShock 3 controller, but that’s not all.

While PS Vita TV has a card slot for Vita games, and accepts Vita memory cards, it will also let you use video streaming services. Only Japanese services were mentioned but it’s safe to assume when it comes to the U.S. services like HULU and Netflix will be supported. It will even let you play your PlayStation 4 via Remote Play with DualShock 4; this functionality will come later via system update. In addition to all that, gamers can play PSP and PS classics from PSone through PS2 through the box on their television.

PS Vita TV launches in Japan on November 14th (a day before the PS4 launch in the U.S.), and will cost 9,480 Yen ($95). A special verison of it, packing an 8 gig Vita memory card and a DualShock 3 controller, will cost 14,980 ($150). PS Vita TV is a minuscule piece of hardware measuring 6cm by 10cm.Though it wasn’t specifically mentioned, it sounds as though this answer to Apple TV will come to the Americas at some point.

