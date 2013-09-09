The Flash team finish the race with issue 25.

If you’ve read the solicits then you already know the original New52 Flash creative team of Brian Buccellato and Francis Manapul will have their final issue in November’s Flash 25. Unlike most of the other creator departures that have been announced recently this one appears to be organic and supported by all the parties involved. Issue 24 will wrap the current Reverse Flash storyline and issue 25 will be a tie-in to Zero Year.

On his personal website Buccellato had this statement for fans:

“We were REALLY honored to have the opportunity to usher Barry, Iris, Patty, Lenny, Forrest and the entire Flash universe into the New 52. We’ve lived and breathed Barry and are sorely gonna miss him, but after 3 years and over 30 issues (annuals, zero, Villains Month), we felt it was time to Move Forward and take on a new creative challenge.

Francis and I will be moving on to a NEW regular DC series that will hit stores in MARCH 2014. We can’t tell you what the series is (yet), but we are super excited about this new sandbox we get to play in!

We love Barry… We’ll miss Barry… and we look forward to seeing what the future has in store for him. But this isn’t goodbye. Not YET. Because of the way solicitations work, we have to announce this now… but don’t forget to pick up issue our Villains Month Books, and #24 and #25! Francis and I still have some story to tell before we hand Barry off…

One last THANKS to all the Flash fans out there that gave Francis and I an honest chance and stuck around for the ride. You know who you are. You guys make this job worth all the crazy deadlines and sleepless nights! Thanks again… we can’t wait to tell you what’s next! “

As for the major series the pair will be moving on to? The announcement will probably be made around January and we’ll be sure to talk to him about it once everyone knows. But rest assured it will not be a B-list character; the creative marriage of Manapul and Buccellato proved to be one of the best in comics over the last two years and the duo have more than earned the respect to tell stories about any character in the DC universe.

On a personal note, Barry Allen is one of my favorite characters ever in comics and over the last two years I never imagined he had so much life still in him. Thank you to Francis and Brian for exploring what it really means to “move forward”.