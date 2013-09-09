Last month the last poster for “Ender’s Game” was released. Now a new one-sheet has been issued featuring the main cast from the film. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

In the near future, a hostile alien race (called the Formics) have attacked Earth. If not for the legendary heroics of International Fleet Commander, Mazer Rackham (Ben Kingsley), all would have been lost. In preparation for the next attack, the highly esteemed Colonel Graff (Harrison Ford) and the International Military are training only the best young children to find the future Mazer. Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield,) a shy, but strategically brilliant boy is pulled out of his school to join the elite. Arriving at Battle School, Ender quickly and easily masters increasingly difficult war games, distinguishing himself and winning respect amongst his peers. Ender is soon ordained by Graff as the military’s next great hope, resulting in his promotion to Command School. Once there, he’s trained by Mazer Rackham, himself, to lead his fellow soldiers into an epic battle that will determine the future of Earth and save the human race.

“ENDER’S GAME” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1st. The film stars Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis, Abigail Breslin, Harrison Ford, Moises Arias, Nonso Anozie, Aramis Knight, Brandon Soo Hoo, Jimmy ‘Jax’ Pinchak, Andrea Powell, Jessica Harthcock, Suraj Partha, Kyle Russell Clements, Han Soto, Khylin Rhambo, Conor Carroll, Wendy Miklovic, Edrick Browne, Caleb J. Thaggard, Ty Parker, Christopher Coakley, Matt Cipro, Jacob Leinbach, Noëlle Renée Bercy, Kelvin Harrison, Tony Mirrcandani, Giovanni Silva, Dawson Fletcher, Cameron Gaskins, Malik Peters, Joseph Uzzell, Cameron Fachman, Blake Burt, King Hoey, Kirstin Brooks and Yung Swizz’Agg. Gavin Hood wrote the screenplay based on the best-selling, award-winning novel Ender’s Game by visionary author Orson Scott Card. Gavin Hood (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) directs.

Sources: IMP Awards, IMDb