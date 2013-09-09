350 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel Studios has moved up the release date for its Phase Three “Ant-Man” Film. It will open nationwide on July 31st, 2015, instead of November 6th of that same year. Marvel stands to have a huge summer with Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” kicking off the blockbuster season on May 1st.

No reason was given for the move, but speculation is Marvel wants to give “Ant-Man” a wide berth from the “James Bond 24” film, which will open on November 6th. The only competition “Ant-Man” will face is 20th Century Fox and director Tim Burton’s fantasy film “Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” which opens on the same day.

Here is a brief synopsis for the action/sci-fi film.

Biochemist Dr. Hank Pym uses his latest discovery, a group of subatomic particles, to create a size-altering formula. Though his first self-test goes awry, he develops an instrument that helps him communicate with and controls insects.

“Ant-Man” will open in theaters on July 31st, 2015. Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”) and Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”) wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber. Edgar Wright directs.

Sources: Marvel Studios, comicbook.com, IMDb

350 SHARES Share Tweet