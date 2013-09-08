With so many fans eagerly wanting to know anything they can at all, about the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VII film, a site has reported a rumored title.

The rumor comes from a site called TalkBacker & the title they are going with is “A New Dawn.”

Nothing is official & this is for now, just a rumor. The site also quotes a source saying “there will be many potential titles by now, but yes, that is a title I have heard mentioned. So do with it what you will.” This is most likely a fan made title or just something possibly going around Lucasarts. Especially the way Disney & Lucasarts have been really tight lipped about the project, with not even mentioning anything about the upcoming film at this year’s D23 expo.

If it were the title, what do you guys think about “A New Dawn” being the title of the film?

Star Wars: Episode VII will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams & Anthony Daniels all reprising their roles & will be directed by J.J. Abrams. We can see Episode VII in theaters in 2015

Source:TalkBacker