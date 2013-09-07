Nuke the Fridge covered the rumors that actor Josh Brolin as well as a few other candidates were in the running for the Bruce Wayne/Batman role vacated by Christian Bale. Now Brolin has confirmed that he was indeed in the running for the role as the Caped Crusader opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman in director Zack Snyder’s upcoming sequel to the “Man of Steel.”

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival, Brolin confirmed the news with The Huffington Post.

“We did. I didn’t have conversations about it, but Zack, that was part of his idea. It just didn’t turn out. It’s OK. It is OK. You know, another scenario might have worked better, but I’m happy for Ben (Affleck.)”

Brolin has expressed nothing but sympathy for Affleck, who is taking a beating online from irate fanboys. They have gone so far as to start a petition asking Warner Bros. Studio to rescind the offer for the part. Brolin commented on this wave of hostility.

“I’ve never seen such a global reaction in my life. I feel for him, truly. I would not want to be him right now. The reaction becomes so personal. It’s like, ‘F*@^ this guy, I wish he was dead.’ And you’re like, ‘What? Dude, seriously? This guy is just working like you are. He’s doing the same thing you are. He’s trying to make the best choices he can.'”

Finally, Brolin gave Affleck his best by saying:

“I think I might have said that like 15 years ago, but now, because of the Internet, man, I just feel for anybody who gets lambasted at that level. I want him to kick ass and I want everyone to love it and kind of eat their words.”

“Man of Steel 2” is set to begin production in February of next year, and is scheduled to open in theaters on July 17th, 2015. The film currently stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Amy Adams. David S. Goyer will write the screenplay, while Zack Snyder directs.

Source: Huffington Post