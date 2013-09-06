The Wait for a Female Lead: Captain Marvel or Wonder Woman

By John Garcia

With Summer having just ended, and my ability to slack off and watch movie and TV shows, particularly of the Geeky variety, I’ve been looking back at a couple of solid issues regarding the role of women in these movies and shows, and it has been a tumultuous year so far regarding female roles and lead, or the lack thereof. To name a few: issues about the 12th Doctor not being female, Mako Mori inspiring an alternative Bechdel Test, claims that a Game of Thrones actress protests that she has had enough of being nude, Attack on Titan’s Mikasa Ackerman being a strong female but isn’t the lead, the “underwear scene” from Star Trek: Into Darkness, and the debate of whether or not Man of Steel’s Lois lane is a strong female character or another damsel in distress. Whether or not one agrees on one side or the other of these issues, there is a broader issue that can stem out of these issues about gender representation.

Assuming that, at the more progressive end of the spectrum of these issues, we CAN find strong female characters in our Geeky media, they are STILL NOT THE LEAD, and that means a lot. It still shows that even though there are strong female characters, the normalized perspective is still that of males. There is nothing necessarily wrong with that, but percentage of the population, which is female compared to the number of movies or shows with female leads, shows a very staggering discrepancy. Having such a discrepancy, the increasing presence of females in the fandom, or the fact that this article and many others like this is tackling a similar issue is reason enough to say that there is such a great need for a movie, preferably of a Geeky franchise, with a strong female lead

My bets would be either a Marvel or a DC Movie to meet this gigantic void on our popular culture. Director and producer Louis D’Esposito discusses female roles in the Marvel Movies, “There’s obviously a drumbeat that is banging louder and louder that we want a female lead superhero. We have strong female characters in our films from Black Widow to Pepper Potts to Peggy Carter and you never know. Maybe there’s an offshoot film with one of them. Or Captain Marvel, you know?” She certainly sees the need for a strong female lead, and she even mentions the ones we have right now. However, she also acknowledges that they are not leads. The possibility of a Captain Marvel movie would satisfy that growing need. Carol Danvers, whether she is known as Ms. Marvel, Binary, or Captain Marvel, has been presented as Marvel’s Wonder Woman of sorts.

The rest of the statement, however, did not bode well for a movie with Carol Danvers at the helm “, it sounds as if the studio already knows which movies will be filling their 2016 slots and Captain Marvel won’t be one of them! They also don’t seem particularly keen on adding third film to their two a year routine.” All those movies, and not a Captain Marvel in sight. It is partially understandable if they are indeed going to go with Carol Danvers as their strong female Wonder Woman-type lead since her character does not carry as much of a mainstream recognition as other marvel characters. Another reason would be her history being tied to the cosmic aspect of the Marvel Universe, so perhaps a Captain Marvel movie would be possible after the Marvel Movieverse is expanded into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that is still far away!

Well, maybe it’s up to DC then. After all, unlike Marvel, they have two things working for them. The first is a more recognizable, perhaps THE most recognizable female heroic icon, Wonder Woman. There is even no need to bolster her part of the universe the same way Guardians of the Galaxy is needed to introduce Captain Marvel’s cosmic-centric heroes. Wonder Woman is a character with instant mainstream recognition, one that people beyond a specialized fandom would recognize. She is also being given a slightly different and updated origin, to give whichever visionary director gets to create this new Wonder Woman with her classic origin and the New 52 updated origin. Yes, Wonder Woman could be a very odd character to put into movies, but these writers could do for her what they did for Thor, grounding his magical origin as merely advanced technology. They could even play is straight magic IS magic, depending on how the DC movie verse shapes up.

The second reason is DC’s movie lineup does not seem as booked as Marvel’s. After all, the most immediate projects seem to be The World’s Finest movie, and perhaps the Flash. After that, they could easily have a Wonder Woman movie. DC is also not afraid to test the waters of how much Wonder Woman could be. One of the first DC animated movies NOT tied to an upcoming movie was the Wonder Woman Animated Movie, and the writing, animation, and world building on that one was spot on. There is also the failed David E. Kelly Wonder Woman TV Series pilot. Yes, that sucked, but it shows that there are people in DC or Time Warner trying to get something Wonder Woman out there.

So, the wait for a strong female lead movie rages on. Marvel seemed to have closed its proverbial doors for now, there is still hope for their next phase to have that Captain Marvel movie, especially with Guardians of the Galaxy opening up the Marvel Movie verse World to its cosmic scene. DC, however, has been trying to get Wonder Woman off to mainstream, and seems to want to fill that need much sooner.